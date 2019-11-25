Travel

LAX ride-share pickup changes: What you need to know

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Traveling to and from LAX this holiday season? The Los Angeles airport has made some recent changes to their ride-share pickup rules.

The launch of these new procedures was met with some confusion and frustration, but the airport has rolled out some additional changes and improvements to fix some of the initial challenges.

Whether you're traveling by Uber or Lyft, we've got everything you need to know before navigating the new pick-up system at LAX this season. You can still get dropped off curbside for departing flights by ride-share services; however, in order to get picked up, you will need to take the shuttle to the LAX-it (pronounced "L.A. Exit") lot and find your driver there.

Be sure to order your ride while still in the terminal and follow the instructions in the app.
