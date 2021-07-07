Travel

LAX noise mitigation: FAA awards nearly $22 million in grants for more than 1,300 homes near airport

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Federal Aviation Administration awarded more than $21.9 million in grants for residential noise mitigation for more than 1,300 residences near Los Angeles International Airport, Rep. Maxine Waters announced Tuesday.

A $9.9 million grant will go the Los Angeles County Development Authority for about 680 homes in the Lennox, Athens, and Del Aire unincorporated communities.


A $6.6 million will benefit more than 310 residences in Westchester and El Segundo.

An approximately $5.3 million grant will benefit more than 330 Inglewood residences.


"I am pleased to help make these grants available to my district, where I have received numerous complaints year in and year out about airport noise emanating from LAX,'' said Waters, D-Los Angeles.
