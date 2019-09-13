LAX to build largest-ever car-rental facility by 2023

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- What's billed as "the largest car-rental facility in human history" is being built at Los Angeles International Airport.Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at LAX to kick off construction of the new facility, which is slated to be complete by 2023.The $2 billion facility will consolidate rental companies that are now spread out around the airport.An automated people mover train will replace rental car shuttles. Right now there are about 3,200 shuttle trips a day. Airport officials say the facility will reduce traffic in the central terminal area and surrounding roads."The team at (Los Angeles World Airports) has spent significant time and will continue to re-imagine every element of how we go about doing our business and running, the airport," said Deborah Flint, CEO of LAWA.The consolidated rental facility will offer about 18,000 parking stalls. It will also feature drought-tolerant landscaping, electric-vehicle charging stations and a solar farm.