Travel

LAX to build largest-ever car-rental facility by 2023

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- What's billed as "the largest car-rental facility in human history" is being built at Los Angeles International Airport.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city officials held a groundbreaking ceremony at LAX to kick off construction of the new facility, which is slated to be complete by 2023.

The $2 billion facility will consolidate rental companies that are now spread out around the airport.

An automated people mover train will replace rental car shuttles. Right now there are about 3,200 shuttle trips a day. Airport officials say the facility will reduce traffic in the central terminal area and surrounding roads.

"The team at (Los Angeles World Airports) has spent significant time and will continue to re-imagine every element of how we go about doing our business and running, the airport," said Deborah Flint, CEO of LAWA.

The consolidated rental facility will offer about 18,000 parking stalls. It will also feature drought-tolerant landscaping, electric-vehicle charging stations and a solar farm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countyair traveleric garcettilos angeles international airport
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Democratic debate: Top 2020 candidates clash in Houston
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Riverside girl, 2, meets heroes who saved her after near-drowning
Riverside pastor and founder of suicide outreach takes own life
Report: SoCal homes at increased risk of wildfire damage
Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted, NTSB says
Hemet day care operator pleads guilty in suffocating death of infant
Show More
Suspect in custody following officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica
Public art in LA shines a light on emotions
1 dead in Santa Clarita deputy-involved shooting
Students demand answers after teen with special needs dies at OC school
Identity theft suspect arrested after trying to buy Clippers season tickets
More TOP STORIES News