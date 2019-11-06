LAX's pickup system implements new change with lot expansion

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles International Airport will expand its LAX-it pickup lot for rideshare services Wednesday after passenger outrage over long wait times.LAX debuted the new pickup system last week in an effort aimed at reducing congestion, and as the airport continues with construction.The lot will expand by 50%, officials say. The expansion was delayed Wednesday morning as officials hope to have it open by 6 a.m. after saying it would open three hours earlier.Currently, passengers have to walk or take a shuttle from the terminals to the rideshare lot to catch an Uber, Lyft or taxi. Customers complained of packed shuttles, gridlock and long wait times for rides."We're expanding the LAX-it lot by 50% and that will allow us to move Lyft's entire operation out of the existing LAX-it lot and put it in the new lot," said Michael Christensen with L.A. World Airports.Uber and taxi drivers will remain at the existing LAX-it lot.LAX says it's also opening three new traffic lanes to get in and out of the lot.Dozens of taxi cab drivers crammed into an L.A. City Council committee meeting Tuesday to express frustration."They moved us to new lot, they say they want to improve traffic, but this is not helping nobody," said taxi driver Yemale Gebrekirst.The committee chair, Joe Buscaino, called out Uber and Lyft for not sending representatives to the meeting."I'm disgusted, frustrated and upset that if we're going to solve this problem together we need the ride-share companies at the table," Buscaino said.Eyewitness News did reach out to Uber and Lyft and they say they have been in constant communication with LAX and they also say they look forward to the expansion of the rideshare lot.