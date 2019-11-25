Travel

Major SoCal storm bringing rain, snow expected to impact Thanksgiving travel

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Rain and snow are expected to slam Southern California this week, coinciding with Thanksgiving travel for millions hitting the road.

A cold storm could hit the region as soon as Tuesday night, with moderate rain beginning Wednesday morning and lasting until the weekend.

The storm will bring the threat of isolated thunderstorms capable of brief heavy downpours and small hail, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS says areas near the Grapevine could see a snowfall total of as much as 3 to 6 inches.

NWS officials warned the wet weather could bring major travel delays and road closures.

Snow and ice could impact travel around the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine, and road closures could also affect Highways 14 and 33.



Motorists traveling through the Cajon Pass could also be impacted by the storm, causing a potential nightmare for those traveling to and from Las Vegas.

Recent burn areas are also at risk of flooding and debris flow, the NWS said.

According to AAA, the worst time to travel in Southern California is Wednesday evening between 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Nearly 4 million people in the Southland plan to travel by car this Thanksgiving, with Las Vegas as the top destination.
