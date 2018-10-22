Meet the 5-month-old who's visited every state in the US

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4449548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Harper Yeats' parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats have spent the last four months on a road trip across the country with their newborn daughter, who they say could soon become the youngest member of the All Fifty States Club. (Cindy Lim)