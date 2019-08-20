Metrolink train fatally strikes person on tracks in Sylmar; Antelope Valley line partially closed

AV Line 205 to Lancaster will hold at Sun Valley with open door policy due to incident with train 208. Updates to follow. — Metrolink (@Metrolink) August 20, 2019

A person was struck and killed by a Metrolink train Tuesday morning in Sylmar, prompting a partial shutdown of the Antelope Valley line.The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 12800 block of North San Fernando Road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.No one onboard Metrolink Train 208 was injured, the LAFD said.The Antelope Valley was closed between Newhall and Sylmar as an investigation was conducted, according to Metrolink's Twitter account.