Travel

Metrolink train fatally strikes woman on tracks in Sylmar; Antelope Valley line partially closed

By and ABC7.com staff
SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparently distracted woman was struck and killed by a Metrolink train Tuesday morning in Sylmar, prompting a partial shutdown of the Antelope Valley line.

The incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 12800 block of North San Fernando Road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one onboard Metrolink Train 208 was injured, the LAFD said.

According to witnesses, the woman was wearing headphones and staring at her cellphone shortly before being hit. Onlookers said the crossing gates had been lowered and the train's horn was blaring at the time.

The Antelope Valley line was closed between Newhall and Sylmar as an investigation was conducted, according to Metrolink's Twitter account.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsylmarlos angeles countytrain safetylos angeles fire departmenttrains
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Memorial held for CHP officer killed on duty in Riverside
Organ donation from 10-year-old girl will help 80 people
El Paso man who lost wife in mass shooting gets new car
'Terrified' college student details how she survived kidnapper
Surveillance video released of suspect sought in fatal CSUF stabbing
Majority of 405 Fwy shut down in Long Beach after big rig crash
VIDEO: Toddler helps his younger brother escape his crib
Show More
Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program
Video: Garden Grove students give Nazi salute, sing Nazi song
Charges dismissed against man accused of stealing Oscar
West Nile virus newly detected in 4 SoCal communities
Police challenged over officer-involved shooting of black man in Venice
More TOP STORIES News