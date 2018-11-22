Happy scenes of holiday reunions were repeated at airports across Southern California on Thanksgiving.But one of those reunions was unexpected at Ontario International Airport, where a son of a police officer working at the airport surprised his mom during her shift.Austin Bullock was on Thanksgiving leave from the U.S. Air Force and only told his father and a friend he was coming home.His mother, Ontario Officer Alma Bullock, cried with joy at unexpectedly seeing her son for the holiday."I am just so blessed to have him home," she said. "It's my biggest surprise. I didn't expect him. I am so embarrassed, but welcome home, son."