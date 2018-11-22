TRAVEL

Holiday surprise: Ontario officer gets unexpected holiday visit from son in Air Force

EMBED </>More Videos

Austin Bullock, on Thanksgiving leave from the Air Force, surprised his mother, Officer Alma Bullock, during her shift at Ontario International Airport.

By ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
Happy scenes of holiday reunions were repeated at airports across Southern California on Thanksgiving.

But one of those reunions was unexpected at Ontario International Airport, where a son of a police officer working at the airport surprised his mom during her shift.

Austin Bullock was on Thanksgiving leave from the U.S. Air Force and only told his father and a friend he was coming home.

His mother, Ontario Officer Alma Bullock, cried with joy at unexpectedly seeing her son for the holiday.

"I am just so blessed to have him home," she said. "It's my biggest surprise. I didn't expect him. I am so embarrassed, but welcome home, son."
Related Topics:
travelholiday travelreunionsoldier surprisesurprisethanksgivingOntarioRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
244K expected to travel through LAX day before Thanksgiving
More than 4 million people driving for Thanksgiving holiday
World's first underwater hotel opens in Maldives
Day before Thanksgiving will be busiest day at LAX
'Titanic II' set for maiden voyage in 2022
More Travel
Top Stories
SoCal shoppers lining up early for Black Friday deals
Mudslide concerns fade as rain moves through areas hit by Woolsey Fire
Malibu cafe offers free Thanksgiving meals
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border
Oldest Pearl Harbor survivor dies at 106
LA shoppers search for last-minute Thanksgiving items
Thousands served at annual Anaheim Thanksgiving feast
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Bell Gardens
Show More
Woolsey Fire containment reaches 100 percent
VIDEO: Neighbors save baby, multiple people from TX apartment fire
FDA: Tainted romaine lettuce likely came from CA
2 juveniles arrested in connection with murder of sisters in Westchester
Pedestrian struck, killed in Norwalk hit-and-run crash
More News