TRAVEL

Lower cost flights to paradise? Southwest announces four Hawaii destinations

EMBED </>More Videos

Southwest Airlines just announced its plans to fly to four cities in Hawaii, which include, Honolulu, Kahului, Lihue and Kona.

Southwest Airlines announced plans to fly to four cities in Hawaii, which include Honolulu (island of Oahu), Kahului (Maui), Lihue (Kauai) and Kona (Hawaii's "Big Island").

Southwest flights are expected to start late this year or early in 2019. The discount airline didn't reveal specific dates or routes, but promised more details soon.

The airline is still waiting for certification to fly its Boeing 737s on the long overwater routes between Hawaii and the U.S. Mainland.

In the past, Southwest has said that it plans to fly most of its routes from California and charge less for ticket prices compared to other carriers.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelu.s. & worldsouthwest airlinesconsumermoneytravelHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Eye on L.A. visits the Emerald Isle
More Travel
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News