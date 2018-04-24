TRAVEL

Suspicious device at Ontario International Airport prompts partial evacuation

All gates at Ontario International Airport were reopened Monday, April 23, 2018, after three terminals were evacuated while a bomb squad investigated a suspicious device. (@alyssastinson_/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) --
All gates at Ontario International Airport were reopened Monday morning after three terminals were temporarily evacuated while a bomb squad investigated a suspicious device.

The item was discovered in a passenger's luggage in a screening room just before 5 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Jim Schiller of the Ontario Fire Department. It was later determined to be an inert device typically used for military training.

The passenger was described as a man who is a member of the military. He was not detained or cited but authorities confiscated the device.

Three terminals were evacuated during the investigation. Passengers were allowed to return after about 90 minutes and airport operations resumed as normal.

It was unclear if any flights were delayed as a result of the incident.
