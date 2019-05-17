Taco Bell-themed pop-up hotel to open in Palm Springs

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's nacho average hotel.Taco Bell is taking over a hotel in Palm Springs, California, for three nights this August.The fast-food chain says everything will be Taco Bell-themed, from the room decor to the breakfast menu to pool floaties shaped like hot sauce packets.There will be a gift shop with Taco Bell gear, a salon with Taco Bell nail art and plenty of Taco Bell food and cocktails. A few new menu items will also debut there.Irvine-based Taco Bell isn't saying yet which actual hotel is hosting the event. Reservations will be available starting in June.The promotion is unusual, but not completely unprecedented. McDonald's opened a hotel in Switzerland in 2001, complete with golden arch-shaped headboards. It closed two years later.