Travel

Taco Bell-themed pop-up hotel to open in Palm Springs

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's nacho average hotel.

Taco Bell is taking over a hotel in Palm Springs, California, for three nights this August.

The fast-food chain says everything will be Taco Bell-themed, from the room decor to the breakfast menu to pool floaties shaped like hot sauce packets.

There will be a gift shop with Taco Bell gear, a salon with Taco Bell nail art and plenty of Taco Bell food and cocktails. A few new menu items will also debut there.

Irvine-based Taco Bell isn't saying yet which actual hotel is hosting the event. Reservations will be available starting in June.

The promotion is unusual, but not completely unprecedented. McDonald's opened a hotel in Switzerland in 2001, complete with golden arch-shaped headboards. It closed two years later.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelpalm springsriverside countytaco bellhotelfood
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News