Travel

Coachella train: Amtrak service from DTLA to festival could be ready by 2020

EMBED <>More Videos

Taking an Amtrak train from downtown Los Angeles to Coachella could be a reality for festival-goers by next year.

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Help may soon be on the way for revelers willing to brave that notorious commute to and from the annual Coachella music festival in the desert.

Transportation officials are working on a plan to use Amtrak service to help alleviate the heavy traffic.

RELATED: Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala to headline Coachella 2019

The Riverside County Transportation Commission says it has received funding for an $8.6 million temporary train platform at the Indio Transit Center.

Festival-goers would board special trains at Union Station in downtown L.A. and travel to the Coachella Valley and then take shuttle buses to the grounds.

The train could be ready next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
travelindioriverside countyconcertlive musicfestivalamtraktransportationmusictrainscoachella
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Missing 13-year-old Lancaster girl found safe, officials say
Earthquake drill in Sylmar simulates needs in wake of major quake
Westminster house fire leaves 2 injured; man in custody
Man found dead inside trunk of parked car in Stanton ID'd
City of LA, 400 volunteers plant 182 trees in Van Nuys
OC traffic control assistant ejected after being hit by alleged DUI driver
Man caught trying to light home on fire to get rid of ghost
Show More
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are engaged
Woman claims demons told her to steal rental car
Montebello police open fire during wild chase; suspect in custody
Suspect in Rancho Cucamonga shooting, attempted carjacking arrested
Search ongoing for Marine who hasn't returned from NorCal skiing trip
More TOP STORIES News