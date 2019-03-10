Coachella train: Amtrak service from DTLA to festival could be ready by 2020

INDIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Help may soon be on the way for revelers willing to brave that notorious commute to and from the annual Coachella music festival in the desert.Transportation officials are working on a plan to use Amtrak service to help alleviate the heavy traffic.The Riverside County Transportation Commission says it has received funding for an $8.6 million temporary train platform at the Indio Transit Center.Festival-goers would board special trains at Union Station in downtown L.A. and travel to the Coachella Valley and then take shuttle buses to the grounds.The train could be ready next year.