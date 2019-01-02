ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Coachella 2019: Childish Gambino, Ariana Grande, Tame Impala to headline festival

The sun sets over the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
INDIO, Calif. (KABC) --
The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival released its 2019 lineup, which includes big names such as Childish Gambino and Ariana Grande - both announced as headliners.

The music festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio for two weekends set for April 12 - 14 and April 19 - 21.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande will headline both weekends.



Other famous artists expected to perform include Janelle Monae, Diplo, Kid Cudi, J Balvin, Khalid and Zedd. For the full lineup, click here.


Passes for Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. on coachella.com.
