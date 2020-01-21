Travel

TSA shares collection of 'Top 10 Finds of 2019'

Samurai swords, a snake and moose droppings. What do they all have in common?

They placed in TSA's top 10 unusual finds from air passengers in 2019

The collection includes items recovered at airport security checkpoints nationwide.

Every year, the TSA gathers these rare and offbeat items and creates a light-hearted video.



TSA's Top 10 Finds of 2019

1. Moose Poop, Juneau International Airport (JNU)

2. Butcher Knife, Tri-Cities Airport (TRI)
3. Uninvited Snake, Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)
4. Blow Dart Gun, Orlando Melbourne International Airport (MLB)
5. Martial Arts Sais, LaGuardia Airport (LGA)
6. Power Saw, Bradley International Airport (BDL)

7. Auto Airbag, Orlando International Airport (MCO)
8. Gun/Knife, Miami International Airport (MIA)
9. Road flares, Anchorage International Airport (ANC)
10. Samurai Swords, San Jose International Airport (SJC)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveltsasecurityairport security
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
West Covina couple, relative go missing in Mexico
16-year-old boys killed in triple fatal crash in Temescal Valley ID'd
1 killed after road rage incident leads to crash in Hollywood
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez signs with LA Galaxy
California considers declaring common pain killer carcinogen
Man killed in shooting outside Westfield Century City mall
Show More
Mom arrested after admitting to killing her 3 kids, police say
Mountain lion killed after attacking boy in OC park
10-month-old falls 8-feet down into heating vent
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Ozzy Osbourne opens up about battle with Parkinson's
More TOP STORIES News