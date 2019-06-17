Travel

VIDEO: Flight attendant, beverage cart smash into ceiling during violent turbulence

Passengers on a flight to France got tossed around in the air over the weekend in a terrifying bout of turbulence captured on video.

The turbulence was so strong it threw a flight attendant and her cart to the ceiling.

The ALK Airlines flight was travelling from Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, to EuroAirport Basel, an airport in France near the border of Switzerland and Germany.
The woman who recorded the video said she was convinced the plane was going to crash.

She says some people were burned by hot water from the trolley, and her husband was one of the 10 people taken to a hospital when they landed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelcaught on videou.s. & worldflight attendantairplane
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News