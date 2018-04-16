ABC7 SALUTES

WWII veterans fly from LAX to DC for 'once-in-a-lifetime' Honor Flight

EMBED </>More Videos

A special group of passengers arrived at LAX early Friday morning for a "once-in-a-lifetime" Honor Flight, a free 3-day trip to see the memorials that celebrate their service. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A special group of passengers arrived at LAX early Friday morning for a "once-in-a-lifetime" Honor Flight.

Thirty-five WWII veterans were given the opportunity to visit Washington D.C. on a free 3-day trip to see the memorials that celebrate their service.

Stanley Zurko, 101, served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and was excited for the opportunity.

"This is once-in-a-lifetime. I'll be tired tonight of course, but overall, I'm ready to go," said Zurko.

Ernie Medrano, 92, flew a bomber for the Navy during WWII. He said he's never been able to make the trip.

"I'm sure glad I was selected to go over there and visit some of those memorials and museums, and just to get out and see how many of us are left...not too many of us," said Medrano.

Nikki Smith was the only female veteran on this trip, which is comprised of vets from Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and Orange Counties. She said she was thinking about her husband who she met in the service.

"He was one of my patients. He was a very, very handsome young man. He was very ill, and when he was well and hearty, I married him," said Smith, who served as a pharmacist mate in WWII.

Registration for the next Southland Honor Flight begins in August, and that flight departs in October.

"It really gives everybody a chance to say thank you to a group that doesn't get the thanks that they deserve," said Chairman and Co-Founder of Honor Flight Southland Craig Van Doren.

For more information, you can visit honorflightsouthland.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelveteranveteranshonor flightwashington d.c.los angelesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7 SALUTES
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
'Homes for our Troops' builds adapted homes for injured SoCal vets
New therapies help veterans with PTSD who can't sleep
Man uses DNA swab to ID uncle killed in Pearl Harbor
ABC7 Salutes veterans getting help at large job fair in Pomona
More ABC7 salutes
TRAVEL
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Look through dizzying glass-bottom bridge to the ground 500 feet below
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Eye on L.A. visits the Emerald Isle
More Travel
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News