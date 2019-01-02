YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite National Park access limited due to government shutdown

FILE -- undated photo of Yosemite National Park (KGO-TV)

Entrance into Yosemite National Park is being limited due to the recent government shutdown, according to park officials.

In a press release Wednesday, officials stated entrance into the park along the Highway 41 corridor from the South Entrance would be limited due to the continuing issues with people leaving behind trash and resource damage.

Highway 41 is the fast way for people who live south of Yosemite to enter the park. According to park officials, people will still be able to enter, however, they will have to use the Highway 140 entrance via El Portal Road.

Park Rangers will staff the South Entrance from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to limit access to those with a reservation for lodging or camping inside of Yosemite.

The following facilities and areas inside Yosemite are closed due to trash, public safety concerns or lack of staffing:

- Wawona Campground

-Hodgdon Meadow Campground

-Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias

-Crane Flat Snow Play Area

-Goat Meadow Snow Play Area, located just outside the South Entrance of Yosemite National Park.

-All park visitor centers

Park officials say that restroom facilities are very limited throughout the park and are urging visitors to stop before they enter Yosemite.

Visitors are also encouraged to pack in and pack out all trash.

Officials are also warning that many areas within the park could close at any time for the health and safety of visitors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelyosemite national parkgovernment shutdownu.s. & worldtrafficCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Yosemite officials ID couple who fell to deaths from overlook
2 die after falling from overlook in Yosemite National Park
Teen falls to death while reportedly taking selfie in Yosemite
Yosemite Valley to reopen following Ferguson Fire
More yosemite national park
TRAVEL
HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Today is busiest day at LAX
TSA agents at LAX work busy weekend despite government shutdown
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
LAX offers tips for holiday travel
More Travel
Top Stories
Suspect arrested in series of burglaries targeting celebs in Hollywood
Earthquake early warning app for LA County available for download
Transmission fluid leak may have caused Rose Parade float fire
Man accused of killing Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh to be charged with murder
SoCal's strong winds topple big rigs, increase risk of fires
Daryl Dragon of 'Captain and Tennille' dies at 76
Bob Einstein of 'Curb,' Super Dave fame dies at 76
NASA: Icy object past Pluto looks like reddish snowman
Show More
US authorities fire tear gas into Mexico to stop migrants
'Mean' Gene Okerlund, WWE legend, dies at 76
Kobe Bryant, wife expecting 4th child
Felicity Jones transforms into Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 'On the Basis of Sex'
VIDEO: Teen driver runs red light, slams into car, killing woman inside
More News