God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New details about Travis Barker have emerged after he was reportedly hospitalized.According to PEOPLE , the Blink-182 drummer is being treated for pancreatitis after complaining of cramps.On Tuesday, the 46-year-old was seen being taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance.His wife Kourtney Kardashian was seen in photos by his side.Barker tweeted a message Tuesday that read: "God save me." Whether that post was related to the medical issue was not known.