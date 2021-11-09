astroworld festival tragedy

Travis Scott concert Astroworld festival: Boy, 9, fighting for life after being crushed

By Stefania Okolie
EMBED <>More Videos

9-year-old critically injured in Astroworld festival tragedy

HOUSTON -- The concert surge chaos at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival claimed the lives of eight people Friday night, but there were more injured, and some of those individuals are fighting for their lives.

Ezra Blount, 9, is one of those victims. He went to the concert on Friday with his father.

RELATED: Naperville best friends among 8 killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival; vigils planned

At a point during the show, Blount was on his father's shoulders in order to stay out of and above the crowd. But when things got out of control, his father was overcome himself, passed out and fell. Blount fell as well and was trampled.

Initially, the boy was taken to a hospital as a John Doe, separated from his father. Family members desperately tried to find him, only to discover that Blount suffered major organ damage and was in a coma.

Relatives told ABC Houston affiliate KTRK Blount has severe brain swelling, as well. They're clinging to hope and praying for his recovery.

In the meantime, they're asking for someone to take accountability.

"How could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security," his grandfather wants to know.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasconcertastroworld festival tragedyfestivalmusicmusic newsteen killedwoman killedu.s. & worldman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL TRAGEDY
177 lawsuits filed two weeks after deadly Astroworld tragedy
Astroworld timeline gives organized view of the disaster
9-year-old trampled at Astroworld dies from his injuries, family says
Attorney: Texas A&M student injured at Astroworld dies
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News