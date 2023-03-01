Travis Scott wanted for questioning after man says he was punched at Manhattan nightclub

The FBI is now involved in Houston police's Astroworld Fest investigation with a public-facing website offered to upload photos and video.

NEW YORK -- Travis Scott is wanted for questioning by police after a man claimed the rapper punched him in the face at a Manhattan nightclub early Wednesday.

A sound engineer who works at Club Nebula in Midtown told the authorities that he was in a verbal dispute with Scott that escalated into a physical altercation around 2 a.m., police said.

The 52-year-old victim alleged that the 31-year-old Scott punched him in the face and did $12,000 worth of damage to an audio speaker and a video screen, police said.

The victim didn't suffer visible injuries and refused medical attention, police said.

The suspect fled in a car, police said.

The NYPD is not naming a suspect at this time, but the victim claims it was rapper Travis Scott.

The Houston-born rapper has come under fire for safety surrounding his concerts, particularly the Astroworld Festival in Nov. 2021, where a mass-casualty crowd crush killed 10 people.

