'Not Like Us' mural at iconic Compton restaurant honors Kendrick Lamar

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- In his latest music video "Not Like Us" Kendrick Lamar returns to his hometown, featuring the iconic Tam's Burgers No. 21, a staple in the Compton community.

"We saw the music video and we love Kendrick and so we just wanted to come to support the local business," said Pasadena resident Blair Imani.

On the wall of the restaurant is a large vibrant mural of the rapper with the phrase "They Not Like Us" written in bold letters.

"I painted it Monday and the process is very fast. I was here about 6 a.m. every morning from Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday," said muralist Mike Norice.

Norice decided to pay tribute to Kendrick Lamar and Compton by painting the mural. He hopes it captures the culture and people in the community.

"So, I want to show the people in the Watts - Compton community and this area that you can do anything," Norice said.

"The mural is incredible. I think that to have his pop-out on Juneteenth, to have the music video come out on July 4, it's really showing that Black history is also American history and that Black culture is part of American culture. So, the mural encapsulates this and it's nice to have these features on something that might be something you just pass by," Imani said.

"To know that this is like an iconic place where everyone comes to is dope. The food is dope, the mural is dope," said Richard Oliveira, a resident visiting from Houston, Texas.

"A lot of people were coming because the video is so popular, but they didn't necessarily have a picture reference to the video. And now this gives that picture reference of, This is where I'm coming from and now, I'm here," Norice said.

The mural has become more than a painted wall, it's now a landmark for people to celebrate Compton culture and Norice said it's here to stay.