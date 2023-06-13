Treat Williams, actor known for role in 'Hair,' killed in motorcycle accident at 71

VERMONT -- Actor Treat Williams has died at the age of 71 after getting into a motorcycle accident, according to his agent.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. Monday on Vermont Route 30 just north of Morse Hill Road in Dorset, Vermont.

State police say the crash involved a Honda Element and a 1986 Honda motorcycle driven by Williams.

They say the SUV, driven by 35-year-old Ryan Koss, attempted to turn left into a parking lot. The initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of the motorcycle.

Police say Williams was unable to avoid the crash and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.

"Sadly, Treat was killed in a motorcycle crash tonight. It is a tragedy," Treat's agent Barry McPherson said.

Koss was checked at the scene for minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Williams was best known for his role in the 1979 musical film 'Hair.'

The investigation into this crash is in its early stages.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has information on the crash to call the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

