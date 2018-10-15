Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --A woman was killed inside of a car that was crushed by a large falling tree in Tustin. It happened amid dangerously high winds slamming many parts of the Southland Monday.
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters responded to the 14000 block of Red Hill at about 9:15 a.m.
Fire officials said the eucalyptus tree fell onto the vehicle, dwarfing the car underneath and killing the 34-year-old victim inside.
The victim's identity was not immediately released.
A neighbor told Eyewitness News that he had said hi to the victim just moments before the incident. He said he heard a loud snapping and crashing sound before going over to help.
"I was yelling at her, 'ma'am, ma'am, ma'am' - no response," said neighborhood resident Danny McCabe. I reached in, checked for a pulse and there was none on her wrist. I checked her neck and there was none. I tried to move her head and it was so pinned in that the roof collapsed. I'm sure she died instantly."
The massive tree also took down power lines and crushed part of a carport. Southern California Edison was called to assist firefighters.
The first major Santa Ana wind event of the season hit Southern California early Monday, causing dangerous conditions in several parts of the region. Red flag and high-wind warnings are also in place. Most warnings are set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Santa Ana winds: Fierce gusts slam Southern California