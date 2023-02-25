Storm topples massive tree in Inglewood neighborhood, crushing car and damaging home

A storm uprooted and toppled a massive tree in an Inglewood neighborhood, crushing a car and damaging a nearby home.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Strong wind and heavy rain conspired to topple a massive tree in an Inglewood neighborhood Friday night, crushing a car and damaging a nearby home.

The tree, which stood in a street median in the 200 block of North Hillcrest Boulevard, came down shortly after 10 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The base of the tree trunk and its sprawling network of roots measured more than 15 feet in diameter, and on Saturday morning it towered over a 5-foot-8-inch tall ABC7 reporter as she stood next to it.

One side of Hillcrest Boulevard remained closed to traffic as the tree remained on top of the car that it had crumpled like an aluminum can the nigh before.

As the tree fell, it knocked over another tree and both landed on the house, causing enough damage to render the home uninhabitable.