Sports

Trevor Bauer case: MLB extends Dodgers pitcher's administrative leave by 7 days amid investigation

EMBED <>More Videos

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer placed on administrative leave

Editor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days on Thursday, as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Dodgers pitcher.

The extension, which came on the final day of Bauer's initial leave, was attained through consent by the MLB Players Association. The MLBPA must grant consent for any extension of administrative leave, which guarantees players full compensation and service time while investigations proceed.

MLB and the Pasadena Police Department are conducting separate investigations into Bauer after a woman accused him of choking her until she lost consciousness on multiple occasions, punching her in several areas of her body and leaving her with injuries that required hospitalization over the course of two sexual encounters this year.

The allegations are part of a domestic violence restraining order filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, copies of which were obtained by ESPN and ABC7.
EMBED More News Videos

A woman has obtained a restraining order against Dodgers ace Trevor Bauer, claiming he physically assaulted her. Bauer's attorneys say the two had a consensual relationship.


The restraining order was executed as a temporary ex parte, which can be attained without input from the other party. Bauer's side plans to deny the account during a hearing scheduled for July 23, according to his representatives. Last week, those representatives issued a statement denying that Bauer had assaulted the woman, calling the encounters "wholly consensual."

The Dodgers have canceled Bauer's bobblehead night, scheduled for Aug. 19, and have removed his merchandise from the team and online stores, saying they "did not feel it was appropriate" given the investigations.

Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, joined the Dodgers with a record-setting three-year, $102 million contract in February. His leave extension guarantees that he will not be around the team through the All-Star break.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. You can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspasadenalos angeleslos angeles countymlbassaultwoman assaulteddomestic violencesexual assaultlos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2021 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Will Delta variant bring new CA restrictions? Newsom weighs in
Newsom declares drought emergency in 9 more CA counties
Oogie Boogie Bash returns to Disneyland Resort this fall
Bear pulls cyclist out of her tent, kills her in Montana
New, rare gray wolf pack identified in California
Man starts fire atop Boyle Heights church, jumps from roof to roof
Fans banned from Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency
Show More
Fans of 60-year-old Silver Lake bar line up hours ahead of reopening
Watch the new trailer for Disney's 'Encanto'
Slain mother of 8 honored at vigil days after missing son found safe
CA lawmakers approve $60M budget to fund wildlife crossings
Biden says US. war in Afghanistan will end August 31
More TOP STORIES News