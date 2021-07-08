Trevor Bauer case: MLB extends Dodgers pitcher's administrative leave by 7 days amid investigation

Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days on Thursday, as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into sexual assault allegations against the Dodgers pitcher.
The extension, which came on the final day of Bauer's initial leave, was attained through consent by the MLB Players Association. The MLBPA must grant consent for any extension of administrative leave, which guarantees players full compensation and service time while investigations proceed.
MLB and the Pasadena Police Department are conducting separate investigations into Bauer after a woman accused him of choking her until she lost consciousness on multiple occasions, punching her in several areas of her body and leaving her with injuries that required hospitalization over the course of two sexual encounters this year.
The allegations are part of a domestic violence restraining order filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week, copies of which were obtained by ESPN and ABC7.
The restraining order was executed as a temporary ex parte, which can be attained without input from the other party. Bauer's side plans to deny the account during a hearing scheduled for July 23, according to his representatives. Last week, those representatives issued a statement denying that Bauer had assaulted the woman, calling the encounters "wholly consensual."
The Dodgers have canceled Bauer's bobblehead night, scheduled for Aug. 19, and have removed his merchandise from the team and online stores, saying they "did not feel it was appropriate" given the investigations.
Bauer, the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, joined the Dodgers with a record-setting three-year, $102 million contract in February. His leave extension guarantees that he will not be around the team through the All-Star break.
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. You can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at (800) 656-4673.