Trevor Bauer case: Most Dodgers players do not want pitcher to rejoin team, report says

Now trouble is brewing within the team clubhouse as well.
Two people "with knowledge of Dodgers clubhouse dynamics" said that a majority of Bauer's teammates do not want him back under any circumstances, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday. The Times did not publicly identify the two individuals cited in the article, saying they were not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.
Bauer, a former UCLA baseball star, could be facing a lengthy MLB suspension without pay, even if he is not charged with any crime.
Bauer appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday to contest the temporary restraining order that had been placed against him in a civil hearing.
Trevor Bauer case: Judge rules Dodgers pitcher must take stand in protective-order hearing
The hearing was pushed back to the morning of Aug. 2 after one of Bauer's attorneys, Shawn Holley, requested more time to prepare a defense against witnesses and exhibits that she claimed to have received only recently.
Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman set aside Aug. 2, 3 and 19 for the hearing, which is expected to take between two and three days. The temporary restraining order against Bauer will remain in place until the hearing is complete. Bauer's administrative leave expires Tuesday, but Major League Baseball can extend it again with consent by the MLB Players Association.
