Trevor Bauer case: Most Dodgers players do not want pitcher to rejoin team, report says

Most Dodgers players don't want Trevor Bauer to rejoin team: Report

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer remains on administrative leave from Major League Baseball as investigations continue into sexual assault allegations against him.

Now trouble is brewing within the team clubhouse as well.

Two people "with knowledge of Dodgers clubhouse dynamics" said that a majority of Bauer's teammates do not want him back under any circumstances, the Los Angeles Times reported Sunday. The Times did not publicly identify the two individuals cited in the article, saying they were not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.

Bauer, a former UCLA baseball star, could be facing a lengthy MLB suspension without pay, even if he is not charged with any crime.

Bauer appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday to contest the temporary restraining order that had been placed against him in a civil hearing.

Trevor Bauer case: Judge rules Dodgers pitcher must take stand in protective-order hearing
A judge ruled that Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will have to take the stand, but can decline to answer questions, as he faces accusations of violent assault during two sexual encounters in Pasadena.


The hearing was pushed back to the morning of Aug. 2 after one of Bauer's attorneys, Shawn Holley, requested more time to prepare a defense against witnesses and exhibits that she claimed to have received only recently.

Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman set aside Aug. 2, 3 and 19 for the hearing, which is expected to take between two and three days. The temporary restraining order against Bauer will remain in place until the hearing is complete. Bauer's administrative leave expires Tuesday, but Major League Baseball can extend it again with consent by the MLB Players Association.
ESPN contributed to this report.
