SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay

As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --

Long Beach city crews on Friday continued to erect a large sand berm along Ocean Boulevard on the peninsula. Officials are worried about flooding that may occur during high tide at 9 p.m. in combination with the incoming storm.

No evacuation orders have been issued yet but contingency plans are in place for the several hundred homes on the peninsula, an area that will likely bear the brunt of the anticipated flooding.

"We erect the berm for all our storms. What's different about this storm is that we have a combination of high tides and high swells (which make) it very dangerous for our residents and property," said Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina with the Long Beach Fire Department.

On Thursday night, some light flooding was seen in Alamitos Bay - and that was without any rain. Medina said the original berm that was put up was "completely eroded" during high tide.

Residents closest to the shore also started placing sandbags around their homes to keep the water from getting too close.

But surfers and beach goers are advised to be cautious, as beaches in the Orange County area may also see some thunder showers.