VIDEO: Truck crashes through Philadelphia house causing it to collapse

PHILADELPHIA -- A house in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood collapsed after a driver struck the front of the building with a truck Monday morning.It happened around 7:30 a.m. on the unit block of Pleasant Street.ABC7's sister station WPVI's helicopter was over the scene where the truck could still be seen inside the building. Surveillance video captured the crash and the subsequent collapse.Sandra Garnett was in the second floor bedroom when the truck crashed into her home."I was like 'Oh my God!'" she said. "I felt the house shake and I ran to the front window and then I ran downstairs and I called 911.""You saw a truck in your home?""I saw the back of the truck sticking out."Neighbors said about three minutes later, the home collapsed."That's when you heard the real loud boom," said neighbor Jason Rhett.Sandra and her disabled son were able to get out of the house before it collapsed and police said there are no injuries.