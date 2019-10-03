West Covina hit-and-run: Surveillance footage shows driver back up into woman before taking off

By ABC7.com staff
WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are hoping new surveillance footage will help them find the person who hit a woman in West Covina with her truck and took off.

It happened Sunday afternoon in front of the Circle A convenience market on Glendora Avenue.

In the video, the woman is seen walking across the parking lot when a white pickup truck backs up and hits her.

The woman falls to the ground and the driver stops, opens the door and looks back at her before leaving the scene.

It's unclear if the driver said anything to her before driving off.

It appears the woman was able to move after the incident, but the extent of her injuries were unknown.
