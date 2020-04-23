Coronavirus

Coronavirus crisis: LA food bank, Teamsters host drive-thru in San Pedro to help truck drivers affected by downturn

The slowdown of SoCal ports has affected many truck drivers who are independent contractors and do not qualify for employer protection.
By
SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Several local charitable organizations partnered to host a food bank Wednesday for truck drivers who have seen their hours and transportable loads vanish due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and members of a local Teamsters union came together to help drivers in the San Pedro area.

Since many of the truck drivers are independent contractors, they don't work for a specific company so they don't have employer protection and some are not even members of a union.

The Food Bank provided them with some essentials. The truck drivers are struggling mightily with traffic down significantly.

Dr. Jen Ashton on a possible 2nd wave of COVID-19 infections
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton goes over the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the relationship between obesity and coronavirus, and the coronavirus-related death reported on Feb. 6.


"You know some of the numbers that are out there, it depends who you ask, right? But some of the numbers that cargo is only down 30%-40%. We're hearing from the drivers on the ground that it's a lot more than that. Most drivers that are getting 2-3 loads a day are only getting 3-4 loads a week now," said Teamster Ricardo Hidalgo.

Teamsters with the Food Bank provided food to the truck drivers, along with personal protective equipment.

The next event is scheduled for April 24 at the Downey Library, 11121 Brookshire Ave. in Downey.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinklos angeles countysan pedrocoronavirus californiacoronavirusunionsfood banktruckscoronavirus los angelesdrivercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New foster program will take care of your pet if you get coronavirus
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
Official says he was ousted for opposing drug Trump touted
Woman accused of spitting on person after physical distancing dispute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County urges residents to avoid the beach during heat wave
Two-thirds of seriously ill COVID-19 patients didn't have fever, study finds
1st COVID-19 death in US was seemingly healthy woman, family says
LA County opens COVID-19 testing for first responders
Woman accused of spitting on person after physical distancing dispute
Loyola Project for the Innocent helps free woman from Chino prison
Cedars-Sinai says patients avoiding the ER due to COVID-19 fears
Show More
Coronavirus: 27-year-old Victorville woman in need of plasma donation
Protesters should "take a job as an essential worker," NY Gov. says
4.4M more Americans applied for unemployment last week
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
NFL Draft is a virtual unknown for Rams, Chargers
More TOP STORIES News