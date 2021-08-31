Traffic

Northbound 5 Freeway blocked in Glendale after big rig overturns in lanes

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The northbound 5 Freeway is shut down at the 134 after a big rig overturned and completely blocked all lanes Tuesday morning.

The backup was stretching for miles and was not expected to be cleared anytime soon.

The truck overturned around 11 a.m. on the northbound 5 near the 134. A witness told CHP the semi appeared to have lost control and jack-knifed.

The tractor trailer has a Chiquita logo on the side. Officials say it was hauling some 30,000 pounds of restaurant equipment.

The driver was initially trapped in the cab but later freed and fuel spilled out over the roadway.

The CHP shut down the northbound 5 and was diverting traffic onto the 134.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

