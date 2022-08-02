Driver found shot to death inside car in Tujunga; police investigating as homicide

Police told Eyewitness News no weapons were found in the car.

A driver was found shot to death in Tujunga early Tuesday morning, and police say it's being investigated as a homicide.

The person - who has not been identified - was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head along Foothill Boulevard, according to police.

LAPD Capt. Jeff Hollis told Eyewitness News no weapons were found in the car.

No suspects have been named in the case.

