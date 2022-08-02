WATCH LIVE

Driver found shot to death inside car in Tujunga; police investigating as homicide

Police told Eyewitness News no weapons were found in the car.

15 minutes ago
TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A driver was found shot to death in Tujunga early Tuesday morning, and police say it's being investigated as a homicide.

The person - who has not been identified - was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head along Foothill Boulevard, according to police.

LAPD Capt. Jeff Hollis told Eyewitness News no weapons were found in the car.

No suspects have been named in the case.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

