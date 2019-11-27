thanksgiving

How to avoid a turkey frying disaster on Thanksgiving

We like our fried foods, even on Thanksgiving.

Still, firefighters want to make sure you don't have any disasters if you plan to fry your turkey -- each year, deep fryers are responsible for more than 1,000 fires.

One of the most important tips: Never put a frozen turkey in the deep fryer. Make sure that the turkey is completely thawed because oil and water do not mix.

The turkey should thaw in the refrigerator, according to AccuWeather. This can take anywhere from one to six days to thaw, depending on the size of the turkey.

Experts recommend frying a bird that's no bigger than 10 pounds.

RELATED: 5 alternative ways to prepare Thanksgiving turkey

Set up the equipment outside and avoid wooden decks, patio covers, and garages-- and watch your oil level, so it doesn't spill when you drop the turkey inside.

Keep a fire extinguisher nearby just in case, and protect yourself with oven mitts, tight-fitting long sleeves and safety goggles.

RELATED: Experts recommend thawing your bird up to a week before Thanksgiving

EMBED More News Videos

TURKEY TIME: Begin thawing your birds for Thanksgiving

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkthanksgivingfireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THANKSGIVING
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
Here's why Christmas fever started so early this year
Tofurky sales surge ahead of Thanksgiving
This nonprofit feeds 1,000 undocumented families a week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Curfew takes effect for most of California Saturday night
Gov. Newsom's child quarantined for possible virus exposure
'Wipeout' contestant dies after competing in obstacle course
New COVID-19 restrictions take effect in LA County Friday
2 cars struck by bullets on 110 Freeway, 1 person injured
OC nurse pleads for people to take COVID seriously
Teen who met grandma from accidental text shares Thanksgiving plans
Show More
Man arrested after his drone, LAPD helicopter collide
In-N-Out lovers line up for 14 hours outside new Colorado location
Macy's unveils NYC holiday windows in honor of pandemic heroes
Owl found in Rockefeller Center Xmas tree could take flight soon
Wife, mother urges others to get flu shot after monthslong ordeal
More TOP STORIES News