Boyle Heights center gives away 1,000 turkeys to residents

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The holidays are here and so is the spirit of giving and helping those in need. Boyle Heights residents lined up Monday outside of the Hollenbeck Youth Center for a turkey giveaway.

"I have been going to this event for years. I think it's a blessing to help the community," said resident Judith Ramos. "I don't know what I would do if this blessing wasn't done in this neighborhood."

Inner-City Games and the Hollenbeck Police Business Council organized the event which has been going on in the community for 40 years.

Many volunteers helped, including actor Gabriel Luna from the movie "Terminator Dark Fate."

"I been coming out here for four years. I was the guest of honors for the first time right after we completed our work on 'Terminator Dark Fate,'" said Luna. "But became family and wanted to keep the tradition going."

1,000 turkeys were given away at the center.

