Some Tustin schools remain closed 3 weeks after massive hangar fire

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Monday, November 27, 2023 7:40PM
Some Tustin schools remain closed amid hangar fire cleanup
Concerned about the presence of asbestos, cleanup crews are combing through neighborhoods near the massive Tustin hangar fire.

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Two schools near the hangar that burned in Tustin remain closed Monday.

On Wednesday, the students affected will report for classes at other schools in the district.

In the meantime, asbestos consultant crews continue investigating debris near the site of the fire.

The city says workers are clearing every square foot of the yards of homes, schools, parks and open fields.

Fire destroyed the iconic hangar at the Tustin Marine Base on Nov. 7. Debris and ash from the fire showed the presence of asbestos, prompting warnings about unhealthy air.

Massive fire burns through historic hangar at former air base in Tustin

A massive fire ripped through a historic hangar at a former air base in Orange County Tuesday morning, prompting a large response from fire crews.
