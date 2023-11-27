Concerned about the presence of asbestos, cleanup crews are combing through neighborhoods near the massive Tustin hangar fire.

Some Tustin schools remain closed 3 weeks after massive hangar fire

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Two schools near the hangar that burned in Tustin remain closed Monday.

On Wednesday, the students affected will report for classes at other schools in the district.

In the meantime, asbestos consultant crews continue investigating debris near the site of the fire.

The city says workers are clearing every square foot of the yards of homes, schools, parks and open fields.

Fire destroyed the iconic hangar at the Tustin Marine Base on Nov. 7. Debris and ash from the fire showed the presence of asbestos, prompting warnings about unhealthy air.

