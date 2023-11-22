Tustin officials address concerns over response to hangar fire, reports of asbestos found in homes

At a Tustin City Council meeting, city leaders and fire officials addressed concerns about their response to the stubborn blaze that destroyed a World War II-era military hangar.

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) -- At a Tustin City Council meeting Tuesday evening, city leaders and fire officials addressed concerns about their response to the stubborn blaze that destroyed a World War II-era military hangar.

Residents also spoke out at the meeting. Some claim they have discovered contamination including asbestos inside their homes.

The Fire Department said it has set up air-monitoring and sampling units around the surrounding neighborhood.

They've cleared approximately 60% of the impacted areas including streets, easements, and front yards.

Twenty-three of 29 public schools have been cleared, and eight of the 12 public parks have been opened.

Still, much works remains to be done, officials said.

This includes "finalizing a private-property remediation plan -- that supports our efforts in responding to these unverified debris reports -- and remediating any material identified by certified asbestos consulting teams," said Division Chief Craig Covey of the Orange County Fire Authority.

Workers were tearing down a massive World War II blimp hangar at the former Tustin Marine Base this weekend in an effort to put out remaining hot spots of a stubborn fire that broke out earlier this month, while officials cautioned the public to avoid the area Monday with high winds in the forecast.

Over the weekend, crews at the former Tustin Marine Base finished tearing down the hangar in an effort to put out remaining hot spots of the fire that broke out earlier this month.

The fire destroyed the iconic hangar in the early morning of Nov. 7. A later "flare-up" renewed environmental concerns. Debris and ash from the fire showed the presence of asbestos, prompting authorities to issue warnings about unhealthy air and urge residence to remain indoors with windows and doors closed.

Monitoring at the former Marine Corps Air Station at Warner Avenue and Legacy Road was to be performed at 33 locations through the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the South Coast Air Quality Management District. That includes dust monitors around the immediate perimeter and monitoring and sampling stations around the fence line and in the surrounding community providing real-time data, officials said.

The hangar and a twin facility at the former base are more than 1,000 feet long and 300 feet wide. They are listed on the national Register of Historic Places.