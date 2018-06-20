Tustin police justified in fatal shooting of veteran

The Orange County District Attorney cleared a Tustin police officer of criminal conduct following a 2017 shooting that killed an Army veteran. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
New dash-cam video shows the moment a Tustin police officer opened fire on the car Army veteran Edwin Fuentes was driving, killing the 24-year-old and ending a nearly two-hour standoff.

On Wednesday, the Orange County District Attorney cleared that officer of any criminal conduct.

RELATED: Tustin police shoot suicidal man who fired gun during standoff

The incident happened at Fuentes' Tustin apartment complex in May of last year, when police were called to the location regarding a suicidal man.

Investigators say Fuentes suffered from PTSD and was upset after getting kicked out of school.

Video released by the district attorney shows police trying to calm Fuentes down as he reportedly fired a handgun at the ground before pointing it at officers.

That's when the officer fired the shots that killed Fuentes.
