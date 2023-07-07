TV meteorologist punched in face during TX road rage incident caught on dashcam video

A TV meteorologist in Austin, Texas became the victim of a road rage incident, and it's all captured on his vehicle's dashcam

A TV meteorologist in Austin, Texas became the victim of a road rage incident, and it's all captured on his vehicle's dashcam.

Avery Tomasco was punched in the face by the other driver after both men pulled over following a collision on the road.

Moments earlier, the dashcam showed the other driver cutting into Tomasco's lane and hitting his car.

Both drivers then pulled into a shopping center parking lot.

"He said one sentence with an obscenity in there, 'You hit my blank car', and I replied, 'No, you hit my car.' and that's when he swung with his entire force," Tomasco said.

The driver who threw the sucker punch quickly left the scene.

There is now a warrant out for his arrest.

Tomasco, who suffered a bruise and a cut, plans to press charges.