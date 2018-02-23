Twin brothers arrested for child porn a week apart in NorCal

EMBED </>More Videos

In a strange twist, the twin brother of a child pornography suspect in San Jose has also been arrested for similar offenses. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
In a strange twist, the twin brother of a child pornography suspect in San Jose has also been arrested for similar offenses.

Detectives have arrested Oak Grove High School track coach, Clinton Pappadakis. Suspicious activity involving the coach was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police served a search warrant at his home, and investigators say they found child pornography on multiple devices belonging to the suspect.

Just last week, police arrested his twin brother -- Clifford.

Clifford Pappadakis worked as a PE teacher and track and field coach at Willow Glen Middle School.

He appeared in court last week and is on supervised release.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
teacherteacher arrestedchild pornographymolestationcrimechildrenchild sex assaultsex crimesex crimessexual assaultsexual harassmentNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News