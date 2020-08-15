A hospital rarity brings plenty of joy: three sets of twins born on the same day

SAN BERDARDINO (KABC) -- It was a much needed reason to smile for local hospital workers: three sets of twins born there on the same day! One maternity ward in San Bernardino welcomed several bundles of joy."I just went in and came out and was like, oh, I got two boys! They're really here!" said new mom Shania Moody.Her sons, Jo'ziah and Jacob were born weighing in about four pounds each.She wasn't the only one seeing double last week at Community Hospital at San Bernardino. Two other mothers also gave birth to twins. It's a hospital rarity.Mama Faith welcomed the second pair; her son Kaevon and daughter Kevia, weighing nearly three and five pounds, respectively.The De Jesus brothers were the third set of twins. Enrique and Emiliano, both weighing about six pounds.Cori Van Dusen, a registered nurse at the hospital, described the day."It was absolute chaos but so crazy and fun at the same time. Typically, we don't have more than one set of twins on the same day," said Van Dusen, of Dignity Health Community Hospital.None of the sets of twins were expected to be born at the same time."I was scared going in because I wasn't sure what was going to happen. I never had the way I had to deliver through C-section," said Moody. "I never had that before so it was scary at first."Add in all the concerns of the coronavirus in a hospital setting and it could have been overwhelming. Instead, it was joy all around."It was really cool to welcome all of these babies especially during this pandemic," said Van Dusen."To have that many born that day, and then to know mine were the first born on that day, I was like, oh, that's cool!" laughed Moody.Since they were born at just 33-weeks, Jo'ziah and Jacob will remain at the hospital for a little while longer."My twins are actually rainbow babies 'cuz I just lost a daughter in September so losing her and then finding out I'm pregnant with twins it was just like, a blessing," said Moody. "I get double."It may not be a cure to the pandemic, but Community Hospital got a much needed triple dose of baby sweetness which will last for a while.