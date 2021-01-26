Society

Teen unveils painting of Biden inauguration star poet Amanda Gorman

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO -- California teenager Tyler Gordon has been making quite the debut in his early art career. He's back with another painting that's drawing attention.

The 14-year-old has gone viral for time-lapse videos of Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden when they took office, even getting a phone call afterward from the Vice President.

RELATED: Lin-Manuel Miranda surprises inaugural poet Amanda Gorman on 'GMA'

Gordon posted a new tweet Monday, sharing his new painting of Amanda Gorman, the brilliant 22-year-old youth poet laureate who blew the country away with her poem at President Biden's Inauguration, entitled, "The Hill We Climb".

The painter wrote to the poet in part, "Your words inspired me so much last week and not only because of what you said but because of the obstacles I know you had to overcome to get there!"



Surely, this is not the last we will be hearing from these two young talents.
