SoCal family devastated after suddenly losing all their belongings in U-Haul fire

A Hesperia family in the process of moving lost nearly everything they own when someone set their U-Haul on fire.

A Hesperia family in the process of moving lost nearly everything they own when someone set their U-Haul on fire.

A Hesperia family in the process of moving lost nearly everything they own when someone set their U-Haul on fire.

A Hesperia family in the process of moving lost nearly everything they own when someone set their U-Haul on fire.

HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Southern California family getting ready to move lost nearly everything they own when someone tried to steal their U-Haul before setting it on fire. The distraught mother of six is now trying to figure out where to go from here.

Iman Metoyer says the U-Haul was parked outside her apartment complex in Hesperia early Thursday morning.

"Inside the U-Haul were all of our belongings. Clothes, shoes, furniture, our beds. Everything you could think of was in there," she said.

She believes someone attempted to steal the U-Haul and when that failed, she says they tried to siphon the gas from the truck's tank, igniting an explosion and fire.

"They used an electric drill to drill a hole into it, which caused I guess a spark which made the whole thing bust into flames," Metoyer said.

Investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department say the suspect left evidence of the attempted crime near the destroyed U-Haul.

"There were remnants of a red gas can that were located under the vehicle, and there was a hole that was drilled in the gas tank of the U-Haul truck," said the department's Gloria Huerta. "As of right now, we have not identified any suspects and our investigation is ongoing."

Metoyer's father Rickie called the incident a tragedy.

"We don't have anything anymore. Everything that we had is gone," Metoyer said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family get back on their feet.