SoCal woman says Uber driver stole her belongings as she jumped out to chase dog

Julie Miller jumped out of her Uber to chase after her dog, leaving her wallet behind. An hour later, someone was accessing her financial accounts.

Julie Miller jumped out of her Uber to chase after her dog, leaving her wallet behind. An hour later, someone was accessing her financial accounts.

Julie Miller jumped out of her Uber to chase after her dog, leaving her wallet behind. An hour later, someone was accessing her financial accounts.

Julie Miller jumped out of her Uber to chase after her dog, leaving her wallet behind. An hour later, someone was accessing her financial accounts.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- As Julie Miller recovers in the hospital from unforeseen health issues she's dealing with another ordeal.

Miller said her phone, and designer bag, with her belongings inside, were stolen on Thursday by an Uber driver.

"He's a 4.9 rated Uber driver," Miller said. "Is this his first time? If it is it was a dumb decision."

Miller said the dealership where her car was getting maintenance sent an Uber to pick her up at her West Hollywood home.

She had set her bag in the backseat of the car when her dog got off her leash.

"I didn't think to grab my bag because I was more worried about her getting hit by a car so I went to run after her. And by the time I grabbed her within seconds he had taken off with my things," Miller said.

She said her keys, passport, wallet, $200 in cash and other things were in the bag.

Miller said within an hour the Uber driver had siphoned nearly $1,000 from her bank account.

She estimates the value of all her losses at $6,000.

She filed a police report and reached out to Uber who told her the driver denied having her belongings.

"Once Uber contacted him about asking if he had my things, they told him that I've been tracking him; he turned it off. He figured out a way to turn it off so now I have no way of finding him," she said.

In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said, "We have a 24/7 customer support team ready to help with any issues, including lost items, and we are continuing to look into the rider's report."

"I feel violated," Miller said. "I feel unheard, I feel frustrated. I feel maddened. I feel angry."

Uber said drivers are independent contractors.

Neither Uber nor the drivers are responsible for items left in a vehicle after a trip ends.

Miller encourages people using ridesharing services to be diligent when getting in and out of cars.