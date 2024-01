UC enrolls record number of California undergrads in fall 2023

Top UC officials say undergraduate and graduate enrollment for fall 2023 increased to its highest level at more than 295,000 students.

Top UC officials say undergraduate and graduate enrollment for fall 2023 increased to its highest level at more than 295,000 students.

Top UC officials say undergraduate and graduate enrollment for fall 2023 increased to its highest level at more than 295,000 students.

Top UC officials say undergraduate and graduate enrollment for fall 2023 increased to its highest level at more than 295,000 students.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of California school system is reporting a record number of California undergraduates this past fall.

Top UC officials say undergraduate and graduate enrollment for fall 2023 increased to its highest level at more than 295,000 students.

It includes the largest undergraduate population and a record number of more than 194,000 California residents.

The levels also reflect the smallest number of out-of-state students since fall 2017.