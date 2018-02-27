UCLA police search for assailant who sexually battered woman near campus

A man is being sought after he sexually battered a woman early Monday morning near the UCLA campus in Westwood, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man is being sought after he sexually battered a woman early Monday morning near the UCLA campus in Westwood, authorities said.

According to the University of California Police Department, the incident occurred about 4:15 a.m. in the 600 block Levering Avenue. The location is in a residential area about four blocks west of the campus.

The victim, who is affiliated with the university, was walking back to her home when the man "approached her and touched her inappropriately," police said in a statement.

The woman yelled and the assailant ran back to his vehicle -- a white Bentley with tinted windows -- and fled the scene, investigators said. She was uninjured.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his 20s, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a thin build, dark eyes, a dark mustache and facial stubble. He was wearing a black beanie, dark sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call UC police detectives at (310) 825-1491, in reference to report #18-0412.
