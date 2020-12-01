health

UCLA lab awarded $25M federal grant to combat HIV in kids, pregnant women

UCLA's IMPAACT Network researches HIV/AIDS treatments for pregnant women, infants, children and adolescents.
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A $25 million grant has been awarded to a UCLA laboratory working to develop innovative strategies to end HIV among infants, children, adolescents and pregnant women, the university announced Tuesday.

The National Institutes of Health awarded the grant to the UCLA branch of the International Maternal Pediatric Adolescent AIDS Clinical Trials Network, commonly called the IMPAACT Network.

The IMPAACT Network evaluates clinical trials of therapies that address mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS and assess HIV therapies for infants, children, adolescents and pregnant women and the associated symptoms that they suffer.

IMPAACT's work has developed effective HIV therapies for those vulnerable populations and influenced the standard of care for patients, according to UCLA.

The $25 million grant will be used to support the IMPAACT Network's research by overseeing standard and cutting-edge testing; develop new tests to resolve questions that emerge during clinical trials; and coordinate laboratory operations, which includes management, evaluation and educational and training programs.

"I am honored to contribute to IMPAACT's efforts to provide pregnant women, infants, children and adolescents with state-of-the-art HIV therapies,'' said Dr. Grace Aldrovandi, chief of infectious diseases at UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital and a professor of pediatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "I hope we will be able to cure children and adolescents of HIV in the near future.''

Researchers announce HIV breakthrough
EMBED More News Videos

Researchers say a "cure for HIV is possible" after they were able to eliminate the virus responsible for AIDS from living animals.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleshealthhivuclamedical research
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH
'Hamilton' could return to Broadway next summer, report says
Husband and wife die from COVID-19 moments apart
Trump's coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas resigns
'COVID tested' flights to take off from NYC airports next month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pasadena expected to tighten COVID-19 restrictions
After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
Public's help sought finding 12-year-old boy missing from Panorama City
Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
Actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender
Husband of influencer, who was found dead, says he's getting death threats
Ice-T's father-in-law in ICU for 40 days with COVID-19
Show More
SoCal mom safely gives birth despite high death risk in pregnancy
EXCLUSIVE: SF grandma flips table to defend business from angry customer
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
CDC warns US against travel to Mexico amid COVID-19 surge
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
More TOP STORIES News