Man allegedly threatens UCLA staffer with sexual assault in attack near campus

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the person who allegedly assaulted a UCLA staff member near campus.

UCLA police say a man approached the woman and pushed her before making "sexually explicit threatening statements."

The incident happened Tuesday around 10:40 a.m. near Westwood Boulevard and Le Conte Avenue.

The woman was not seriously injured.

The suspect was last seen walking south on Westwood toward Weyburn Avenue, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call UCLA police.
