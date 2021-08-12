sleep

Sleep loss in new moms may be linked to accelerated aging, UCLA study says

EMBED <>More Videos

Struggling with sleep? Here's how to get a good night's rest

If months of sleepless nights with your newborn made you feel older, a new study found that could actually be true.

In a recent study of 33 new mothers in the Los Angeles area, UCLA researchers found that one year after giving birth, the biological age of the sleep-deprived women was between three and seven years older than their chronological age.

"The early months of postpartum sleep deprivation could have a lasting effect on physical health," said the study's first author, Judith Carroll, UCLA's George F. Solomon professor of psychobiology. "We know from a large body of research that sleeping less than seven hours a night is detrimental to health and increases the risk of age-related diseases."

Although this study alone cannot definitively state the link between sleep and aging in moms, it matches general findings from previous sleep research, which suggest less than seven hours of sleep each night has negative health effects.



The video in the featured media player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmotherhoodhealthuclababystudysleep
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SLEEP
Tesla driver ticketed for sleeping while on autopilot, police say
Get paid to take a nap for new study
Are you having strange dreams? Google says you're not alone
Sleep tips for when you're stressed
TOP STORIES
Santa Barbara surf coach confessed to killing his kids, FBI says
1 fatally shot at Shoe Palace in Fairfax district
1 killed in deputy-involved shooting on 5 Fwy near Castaic
Los Angeles to draft law requiring vaccination to enter indoor spaces
76 dogs seized by animal control at IE homeless encampment
FDA expected to OK booster shots for some Americans
Calif. teachers must be vaccinated or tested weekly
Show More
California's new plan to protect marine life may be model for world
Road-rage suspect throws pickaxe through driver's windshield: Video
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Philippines coast
Compton: Father finds missing son, 14, fatally shot in trailer
CA man convicted in 1980 killing to be released from prison
More TOP STORIES News