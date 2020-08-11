Sports

Pac-12 to discuss football season amid COVID-19 concerns

Will USC and UCLA play football this fall? A decision could be made on the Pac-12 football season when the conference's CEO group meets Tuesday, sources tell ESPN.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Will USC and UCLA play football this fall? A decision could be made on the fate of the Pac-12 football season when the conference's CEO group meets Tuesday, sources tell ESPN.

A short-term plan is expected to be rolled out to give players and fans more clarity on the future of the season.

So far, 10 conference games have been scheduled for each of the universities, which limits the teams' travel amid coronavirus concerns.

Among the UCLA football team, eight players have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN, the CEO group is expected to be briefed on myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle often caused by a viral infection that has been linked to COVID-19.

The Mid-American Conference announced over the weekend universities would not play football in the football. The Mountain West Conference on Monday also postponed their fall sports.

ESPN reports the Big Ten is also heavily considering postponing their season as well.

ESPN contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7 and ESPN.
